The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, he assured that Charlie cox I would be the only one to give life to Matt murdock in the MCU. We don’t know when or where, but the Daredevil that conquered the fans in Netflix could come back.

Like everything that surrounds the MCU, there were many rumors about the return of Matt murdock in some project of Marvel, be it movie or series. Some were about the possible appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, like the lawyer who gives a hand to Peter parker, also in the next series She-Hulk, given that Jennifer walters share the profession with Murdock. Or also on Threw out, another series of Disney +. However, what mattered most and wanted the fans was the return of Charlie cox What Daredevil, and that is already a fact.

If you still do not have a Disney Plus account, or want to create a new one with a discount, click on this link.

Although we do not know in which movie or series we could get to see the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, confirmed to Cinemablend the return of Cox What Murdock: “If you were to see Daredevil in things that are about to be released, Charlie cox would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where, how or when we will see it remains to be seen”.

Charlie cox gave life to the lawyer Matt murdock in the three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix and also in the series The Defenders, where he met with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. With the confirmation of Feige, Cox would become the first of these superheroes to move from the platform of streaming to the big screen. Will it be the only one or in the future we will be able to see other additions of superheroes from Marvel that have been in Netflix?

Matt murdock fights injustice in Hell’s Kitchen by day as a lawyer and by night as Daredevil. As a child, he lost his sight in an accident, in which he was exposed to radioactive chemicals. Because of that, his hearing, smell, taste, and touch were amplified to superhuman degrees, and he developed an echolocation that formed a mental image of his surroundings. With these skills he trained and became Daredevil.

Confirmation of Feige may be to calm the followers of Daredevil and assure them that the actor they wanted in the role will reprise the superhero. He could also have said it to prepare us for an early appearance of Murdock. However, all this does not mean that your participation in the MCU (still), but Feige warns us that, in case the character appeared in the future, we would see him again Cox in the costume of the Man Without Fear.

Both in the series Hawkeye as in the comics, there is a strong connection between Daredevil and Maya lopez: Wilson fisk (Kingpin). This character is like the arch enemy of the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen, we saw him in the series of Daredevil and in the comics. Now what does it have to do with Threw out? Well, in the comics she murders her dad Kingpin and he is responsible for Maya, training her and sending her to the best schools. Fisk, when telling him who was the person who killed his father, he tells him that it was Daredevil. However, this in the series of Hawkeye it seems that this is not the case. Already in the middle of the season we meet Maya and we know about the death of his father and we suppose that shortly they could introduce Kingpin, which would give the right foot not only to deepen that relationship in the series of Threw out, but also to show the future connection with Matt Murdock.

Share it with whoever you want