Until Venom: there will be carnage (Andy Serkis, 2021), the character was in a kind of limbo. His narrative seemed to be subject to his particular adventures, without there being any direct reference to Spider-Man. That natural adversary was not on the radar of Sony’s story until the aforementioned film, when a twist of the screw he connected it fully with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then, what seemed a distant possibility, seeing that Tom Holland and Tom Hardy integrated into the same story, began to be something more concrete. Spider-Man and Venom are now in the same timespace. Marvel, Sony, and Disney are also lined up. This was made known by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief production officer.

Feige referred to why the incorporation of Venom was not done before during an interview to the specialized portal Collider. In it he explained that the idea had been studied for a long time and that for them the impact that Tom Hardy had when playing Venom was important, generating a kind of synergy between one and the other, as in fiction.

Kevin Feige and the addition of Venom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The first independent film about Venom was released in 2018, under the direction of Ruben Fleischer. Two years earlier, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016). That initial production did not quite meet expectations. The second is not a sea of ​​favorable reviews but something is evident: Tom Hardy and the character have established themselves within the cinema inspired by comics.

This detail is not minor and, in essence, it was the one that motivated Kevin Feige and his production team to work in relation to an alliance. The manager explained to Collider:

“You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it’s inherent. So at the time Sony did Venom, it worked as well as it did and Tom Hardy became as iconic as Venom has become, So the obvious question was, ‘How do we start to merge them?‘”.

In relation to the leap that the character makes towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Venom: there will be carnage, Kevin Feige provided some details on conversations held during 2020:

“There was a lot of coordination between Sony and Marvel and between the team of Venom and the team of No way home. We work together on that. “

Venom has not been confirmed in Spider-Man: There is no home. However, he could appear in a post-credit scene dedicated almost exclusively to him. Everything will be clearer from December 16, when the movie about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is released.