Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will be one of the faces promoting the Coinbase exchange.

The exchange will host sponsored content on Durant’s sports website, Boardroom.

Durant was one of his first Coinbase investors four years ago via Thirty Five Ventures.

Digital assets have entered various areas of human endeavor, attracting the attention of personalities from different fields, such as sports.

Recently, Basketball star Kevin Durant signed an agreement with the digital asset exchange Coinbase, with which the athlete will be one of the new faces of the company, according to the specialized portal Bloomberg.

As part of this agreement, The exchange will run a series of crypto-themed banner ads in addition to a fair amount of sponsored content on Durant’s sports internet portal. Boardroom, along with a donation to Durant’s charitable foundation focused on supporting youth. It should be noted that the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Kevin does very, very few brand deals and that was by design“Rich Kleiman, Durant’s manager and co-founder of his company for several years, said in an interview.”It is this new form of brand partner for us, in which they are incorporated into all the various components of our business.“he added.

For its part, sports star He also indicated that he was excited about the signing of the agreement.

“Even when I was younger, I always had an interest in learning about the business side of my surroundings, so I always made an effort to learn something from the people who crossed my path. Basketball was always the first choice for my professional career, however, I have learned that much more can be achieved, when you have the right team by your side“, He said.

Durant and crypto assets

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Durant conducts business with the crypto asset exchange house, since in was one of its first investors four years ago through Thirty Five Ventures, his investment fund with Kleiman. However, this new association makes him a public ambassador.

Likewise, the athlete and Kleiman launched a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company or special purpose acquisition company) known by the name of Infinite Acquisition Corp., with a certain view of entering the world of crypto assets.

Similarly, this company is part of a partnership between Thirty Five Ventures and the investment and banking firm LionTree.

The recently signed trade agreement between exchange Coinbase and sports star Durant is so far the latest in a long list of defined collaborations between crypto firms, stars and sports franchises.

As we have told on other occasions, digital assets have made an enormous effort to sponsor the social committees of the moment, spending large amounts of money in their wake to close various sponsorship agreements with teams, sports leagues, celebrities and athletes, all with The purpose of attracting more and new users while crypto assets gain popularity in the world population.

In this sense, the FTX exchange house is the one that, so far, is in the lead in the race to sign the most famous of the moment.

Needless to say, the consortium managed to close a 19-year deal, in which the Miami Heat stadium changed its name to FTX Arena. Also, the Lakers stadium became Crypto.com Arena.

Likewise, this exchange has managed to sign contracts with the best teams such as the Golden State Warriors, in addition to having a commercial in the NFL Super Bowl, in addition to having some agreements with Formula 1 and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Actor Matt Damon managed to get a stake in Crypto.com, while Tom Brady has one in FTX.

