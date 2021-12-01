There are more and more brands that stand out for being respectful and conscientious. Kenzo is one of them. From now on, her beauty line, Kenzoki, is reformulated with at least 90% natural ingredients and more eco-sustainable packaging. And this includes its three skincare ranges: Hydration Flow and Nourishing Fow.

This update stands out for including the sacred lotus flower extract in each line of treatment integrates. The firm obtains this asset responsibly through an ecological association, which harvests the flowers along the Mekong River in the Vientiane plain in Laos. As the brand explains, “the process is completed with 100% naturally derived solvents to extract specific molecules and better apply the key benefits to the skin.” They are committed to measuring the positive impact of this industry on biodiversity, local populations, and to identify possibilities for improvements. For this they collaborate with the Union for Bioethical Trade (UEBT).

And also by a visible change to the eyes: the incorporation of a new packaging with recycled plastic which, according to the brand, saves 5.2 tons of fossil plastics. In addition, the new cases are printed with inks from bio sources and cardboard whose fibers come from well-managed forests and other FSCTM certified controlled sources.

From now on, security labels will be used on the packaging to ensure its inviolability and eliminate cellophane. They will also reduce the size of the boxes by eliminating the interior corrugated cardboard conditioners and leaflets. The latter become printed inside, giving a second in some way to the cases. According to brand data, these different optimizations save 1.8 tons 3 of paper.

The three new Kenzoki ranges and their most notable products

Youth





It includes mallow extract of natural origin in addition to the lotus flower extracts that “helps to visibly smooth wrinkles and expression lines, and to provide firmness, resistance and luminosity to the skin”.

Flagship product: Se'rum flow of youth. A super sensory global anti-aging serum that hydrates, brightens and smooths. It has a melting oil texture that absorbs quickly and has a relaxing scent.





Kenzoki Youth Flow Serum 30 ml Serum 90.50 euros.

Serum Youth Flow Serum 30 ml Kenzoki

Hydration





With three hyaluronic acids of different molecular weights that “allow to act at different levels of hydration and adapt to the combination of the stages of the routine”.

Flagship product: Short sleep night mask. A delightful mask that works while we sleep. Repairs the skin barrier, soothes and refines the texture. It has a relaxing scent and is tested on volunteers with very active lives and short nights.





Kenzoki moisturizing sleep mask 51 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Moisturizing Sleeping Mask Short Night Sleeping Mask 75 ml Kenzoki

Nutrition





Sum naturally occurring rice peptides to the lotus flower extract “to increase the flow of nutrition and protect the skin from dehydration by restoring its smoother and smoother appearance”.

Flagship product: Sensual body cream. A creamy cream with a delicious perfume that envelops the skin in a veil of softness. Intensely nourishes, tones and strengthens the skin barrier.





Sensual Body Cream Body Cream 200 ml Kenzoki 39.50 euros.

Sensual Body Cream Body Cream 200 ml Kenzoki

