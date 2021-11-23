Mixers are the best friend for lovers of homemade pastry and bakery. Now, it is one of those robots that are only worthwhile when they are of a certain quality, that is why occasions like Black Friday are a good opportunity to get a good machine at a very low price, which is also beautiful.

This is the case with this attractive model from the British company Kenwood, the metallic red kMix mixer that reminds us so much of the famous KitchenAid, but at a much lower price. Specifically, now we can get it for your historical minimum price, almost half its original price, being only 450 249.89 euros on Amazon.

Kenwood kMix KMX750RD – Multifunction Food Processor, 1000 W, 5 L Metal Bowl with Handle, Dough Hook, Rods, K-Mixing, Stainless Steel, 6 Speeds, Red Color

Badly called food processors due to the confusion that this generates with other devices, the mixers allow us to dominate almost any dough at a professional level with minimal effort. The Kenwood kMix offers us functionalities very similar to the KitchenAid domestic range, with a great stainless steel jug of cino liters with handle, suitable for the dishwasher, 1000W motor and high energy efficiency.

With six manually adjustable speed levels, the mixer includes the three essential accessories to work any dough or preparation: emulsifying rods -balloon type-, mixing paddle and dough hook. In addition, the bowl has a transparent lid with a mouth to prevent splashing.

Kenwood is a veteran British company of great prestige and experience in the manufacture of culinary appliances, offering machines with quality materials and attention to detail that guarantee a good investment in their products. And more if we can take advantage of great discounts like this.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates.

