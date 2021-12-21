Rurouni Kenshin is a manga that began to be published in 1994 that in 1996 had its own anime series with almost 100 episodes. To this day they continue to make movies and even live action adaptations. But now, despite the arrest of its creator Nobuhiko Watsuki, for having child pornography a few years ago, the series will continue.

Here we leave you the official announcement of the new episodes of Rurouni Kenshin:

The original episodes can be seen on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu Y HBO Max. Although it all depends on the country in which each one resides.

What is the series about?

The story of Kenshin focuses on the passing of the era Edo to the era Meji in medieval Japan. The country is going through a period of peace although there are small conflicts everywhere, because a while ago there was a terrible civil war. Swords and assassins are forbidden, but even so, there are still many warriors who wait for their moment to take revenge. There are also others who want to bring down the government that thinks about opening the country to the world.

Kenshin is a former government assassin who decides not to kill again and becomes a lonely wanderer, but his travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo and find a new opportunity to start from scratch. But his past is too stained with blood, so there will always be someone who returns to face him again.

The original series is spectacular and left several mythical characters among both the heroes and the villains. So it is very interesting that they create new content, since the story deserves a good continuation.

Do you like the Kenshin series? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.