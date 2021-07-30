Today it was revealed that Kenji Matsubara will become the new CEO of SNK as of August 1, 2021. The Japanese company, recognized for series such as Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown, commented that Matsubara’s presence will help “further growth and an increase in corporate value.”

Kenji Matsubara is no stranger to these kinds of charges. He previously served as CEO of Zynga Japan from 2011 to 2014. Similarly, that same year he became the director of SEGA Network, and he eventually took the position of President and CPO, until his departure from the company in 2020.

With this, Matsubara has also had experience as President and CEO of Koei Tecmo. In this way, the curriculum of this manager demonstrates his preparation for this position. Here’s what SNK had to say about it:

“We warmly welcome Mr. Matsubara, who has a wealth of business experience and experience in leading the games industry. He brought tangible success to prestigious companies with his extensive experience in game software development, marketing and sales, both in Japan and abroad. We will aim for further growth and increased corporate value under his leadership. With the appointment of Kenji, we promise that SNK is positioning itself for a new phase of growth and development. “

It will be interesting to see what SNK’s performance will be under Matsubara, especially considering relationships with companies like Tencent. On related topics, you can check out our SNK vs Capcom gameplay here.

Via: SNK