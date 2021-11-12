The billionaire CEO of the American hedge fund Citadel, Kenneth Griffin, believes that a currency from the Ethereum (ETH) network will replace Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading cryptocurrency. Citadel manages more than $ 40 billion of capital, a quarter of the trading volume of the US stock market.

During the DealBook Summit this Wednesday, November 10, organized by The New York Times, Griffin said that he envisions that the “Bitcoin-based conception [será] superseded by Ethereum-based conception in the next generation of cryptocurrencies “.

Added that Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies have “the advantages of higher transaction speed [y] lower cost per transaction “.

Ethereum is only slightly faster than Bitcoin today, but it will significantly increase the speed of your transactions and reduce costs when Eth2 is fully implemented.

Griffin is a long time skeptic of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, of which it affirms that “there are no cases of commercial use”.

Although he noted that cryptocurrencies and its underlying blockchain technology is a “really cool technology” and “a powerful way to keep a decentralized ledger around the world,” ultimately, He said that “for most problems, it really is not the solution we need”.

“People are very focused on a world of new ideas and new creation,” he said, “I am concerned that some of this passion is misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies”.

During the summit, he claimed that “there are a number of problems that cryptocurrencies have not addressed”such as the risk of fraud, high costs and energy consumption.

“Bitcoin is incredibly expensive to handle payments,” he said. It currently costs approximately $ 4.1 for a Bitcoin transaction. Typical credit card transaction fees range from 1.4% to 3.5% on popular networks like Mastercard, Visa, and American Express. The recommended surcharge cost for debit cards is around 0.5%.

In terms of sustainability, Griffin claimed that Bitcoin is “a greater contributor to global warming than any form of payment we use today in the world altogether”.

Bitcoin’s annual carbon footprint is about 90.48 tons of CO2. Each Bitcoin transaction has the carbon footprint equivalent to 2,008,657 VISA transactions, according to the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index.

Secondly, Bitcoin mining also uses lower-cost forms of energy, such as renewable energy and surplus energy that would otherwise go to waste.. It is far more difficult to actually quantify the amount of issues that banks and financial institutions are responsible for.

When asked if he was concerned that he had already missed the cryptocurrency train, he said: “I think the train is, in a sense, still in the station …. I think it’s still in the early stages.”.

At the beginning of this year, there were rumors that Citadel was behind the trading limits placed on Robinhood for Gamestock stock. He denied any personal involvement in the saga during the summit, calling it a “joke in bad taste.”

