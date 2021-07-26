, although the leading role was by no means exclusive to the two Mercedes drivers. In fact, the fight for the lead of the general, as already happened in Monza. A direct battle in which nothing has changed, despite the alternatives experienced at Lausitzring. Thus,. Four units behind is Liam Lawson after his double podium at the German track.

The first two rounds of the DTM have left numerous alternatives, as was evident in Lausitz. In fact, Philip Ellis and Maximilian Götz have reached the third and fourth places of the general with his victories on the German track. The Swiss has 48 points, two units more than the German. Behind both and closing the ‘top 5’ of the championship appears Alex Albon. The former Formula 1 driver at the moment uses great consistency and regularity to score 31 points. Three units behind appear both Sheldon Van der Linde and Marco Wittmann, the two strongest BMW drivers.

Maximilian Götz accepts the ‘gift’ and wins the second race at Lausitzring Read news

The good work of Liam Lawson and Alex Albon allow AF Corse to lead the DTM team classification with 96 units. One point behind appears the Abt Sportsline team from Audi, while Team Winward occupies the third position with 75 points. Despite the fact that the structure linked to Mercedes is more than 20 points away from the only Ferrari team, the greater volume and drive of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 make a difference in the overall brand. In fact, Mercedes, with 147 points, beats Audi by 27 units and Ferrari by 51 after the first two dates of the season.