Keiichiro Toyama talks about a Silent Hill remake

Remakes make enjoying classic games, which may have some archaic gameplay and mechanics by modern standards, reimagined and adapted to current times. The best examples of this are offered by Resident Evil with its first three titles. This has prompted a series of comments from fans, who demand that this same treatment be applied to Silent hill. But nevertheless, the creator of the series does not think this is so simple.

In a recent interview with VGC, Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill, was questioned about the possibility of seeing a remake of the original games in the series. Although the developer does not object to this idea, he has pointed out that this would be very complicated, since the gameplay of these titles is old, and an action approach would not be so easy to implement. This was what he commented:

“I think it would be more difficult to remake than the Biohazard gameplay. [como se le conoce a Resident Evil en Japón], since the concept is a bit older. It is not an action game where you can simply refine the action like in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards or polish the graphics, fans wouldn’t be satisfied. It wasn’t about that, how beautiful it was. I think you would have to rethink the concept to make it interesting for the fans. Unlike the movies, the games are difficult to enjoy as in the original state. Obviously because of the platform, but as time goes on the mechanics of the game, especially in usability, lacks rationality and sophistication. Visually speaking, it is clearly not made for modern equipment, so I have no objection to modifying an original essence to suit the modern age we live in today. “

This is not all, since we must also consider that Konami is probably not interested in remaking Silent Hill. Do not forget that the remastering of the first titles was not well received. In related topics, Guillermo del Toro wants to see a new Silent Hill. Similarly, here is the first trailer of the next game from the creator of this series.

Editor’s Note:

Creating a Silent Hill remake does sound like something very complicated. Due to the focus of the original titles, the style of action that we saw with Resident Evil 2 Y 3 it wouldn’t work, and just doing the same as the classic PS1 and improving it visually wouldn’t be enough for many people.

Via: VGC