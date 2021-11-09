Keep talking to my ex, is that a bad idea?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Keeping in touch with your ex can temporarily ease the pain of the breakup. But in the long run, it may not be the best decision.

When a relationship ends, the most common is that we feel confused, lost and disoriented. Especially if we have been with our partner for a long period of time. Faced with this great uncertainty, continuing to talk with your ex can be tempting, but it is not always the best decision you can make.

It is logical that his absence leaves an important void, not only in the heart, but also in the daily routines and in the identity that we had built as paired people. Who are we now? How should we proceed?

Every significant loss involves a grieving process that each person manages in their own way. Some take longer and others less; for some it is more bearable and for others, more complicated.

In any case, it is essential to assume that this stage of life is over and focus on building a future of our own. With this objective in mind, continuing in contact with who has been our partner can be counterproductive and, in many cases, quite painful.

Why do I feel the need to keep talking to my ex?

If the breakup is recent and you feel an urgent need to talk to your ex, don’t worry, it’s natural. This does not indicate that you are desperate, needy or dependent; You were simply used to turning to that person to share your day-to-day life, your concerns, wishes and anecdotes. It is not easy to assume, from one day to the next, that this is no longer their role in your life.

In fact, you have to know that your own brain is playing against you. When we end a relationship we can experience a process similar to withdrawal syndrome. And it is that, suddenly, we are deprived of the wonderful hormonal cocktail that accompanies love (dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, oxytocin). By losing this neuronal activation, we suffer stress, pain and an intense need to regain the source of pleasure.

In this way, neurochemical, emotional and social factors are combined, making the absence of the other intolerable to us. A simple text message, a short call, or even a social media interaction can help ease the suffering of deprivation. However, in the long term it is usually not a good strategy.

Should I keep talking to my ex?

In light of the above situation, it’s normal for you to wonder if you should keep talking to your ex. After all, no one wants to suffer. If we can alleviate pain to some extent, why not do it?

Well, below we offer you a series of reasons that you should analyze before making that call.

Emotional pain

Often times, people who decide to keep in touch with their ex they hope that the situation will be reversed and everything goes back to the way it was before. In reality, they are not looking for a genuine friendship with the other, but rather they hope that frequent contact will change their mind.

When this does not happen, the disappointment and pain can be even more intense.

Stagnation

As we have discussed, leaving a relationship is somewhat similar to overcoming an addiction. The brain has to learn to live without this influx of neurotransmitters, you should stabilize your levels.

This is only achieved after the period of emotional withdrawal. By continuing to talk to your ex you prevent this process from taking place and, in a way, you remain stuck in that limbo.

In the same way, on a personal, emotional and social level, you have to start rebuilding your life; a life in which that person is no longer your partner. Staying in touch can confuse you and prevent you from fully establishing yourself in that new perspective in which you now have to live. In sum, you will be slowing down the process By delaying the inevitable

Difficulty establishing new relationships

The problems increase if you are thinking of starting a new relationship. Not having completely cut with your past, not having healed and integrated it will prevent your new bonds from flourishing.

In fact, some research have found that those who stay in touch with their ex are less involved with their new partners and they feel less satisfied in their new relationships. This happens in part because they haven’t gotten over that person and because they continue to hold onto it as a plan B.

Healing takes time; some time alone

Lastly, remember that grief is an uncomfortable but necessary process. You cannot escape from it. You have to go through it and for this you need to do it alone.

Zero contact is very beneficial to process pain, extract learnings, heal and rebuild. At this time, your energy has to be focused on you.

Later, you can ask yourself if it is appropriate to reconnect with your ex-partner in a friendly way. For now, accepting the reality of the end of the relationship is a priority.

Keys not to keep talking to your ex

If you finally decide not to continue talking to your ex, but are struggling to overcome the temptation, here are some helpful tips:

Allow yourself to feel. Understand that sadness, anger, frustration, and disappointment are natural right now, as is the desire to stay in touch with your ex. Instead of fighting these emotions and urges, allow yourself to feel them and try to manage them.

Understand that sadness, anger, frustration, and disappointment are natural right now, as is the desire to stay in touch with your ex. Instead of fighting these emotions and urges, allow yourself to feel them and try to manage them. Lean on those who love you. In these moments, family and friends can become essential allies. Go to them to express yourself, for advice and comfort.

In these moments, family and friends can become essential allies. Go to them to express yourself, for advice and comfort. Occupy your time and your mind. Take up old hobbies, start new projects, work on personal goals. This is the ideal time to dedicate yourself to these types of activities. Avoid spending hours ruminating about your situation.

Stay firm in your posture. If you have understood that zero contact is the best option for you, make it easy for yourself. Do not hesitate to delete your ex partner from your social networks, to delete their contact from the phone or not to frequent those places where you can find them.

Keep in mind that your future needs you, but your past no longer.

Moving on can be complicated and painful, it can take time, and you may need professional help. It’s okay. Removing a loved one from our life is complicated. Nevertheless, the priority we have to be ourselves.

