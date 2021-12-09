The content creation in social networks It is of vital importance for any brand, today we show you how you can do it.

If the arrival of the pandemic to the world has shown something, it is that social networks are here to stay and promote any type of company, through the generation of content. According to the Digital 2021 study carried out by Hootsuite and We Are Social, today 53 percent of the world’s population is already present on social networks, which spend 2 hours and 25 minutes on average daily (figure which can vary depending on the country), so brands cannot afford not to show themselves to more than half the population.

To boost a brand on social mediaIt is vitally important to have some essential profiles of the digital world, as well as community managers, designers and different marketing strategists, who have the opportunity to gain the attention of users with striking content, such as images or videos, which are undoubtedly well received by Internet users on different social networks.

Even though the content creation in social networks It is vitally important, those who are starting a project, venture or brand, may not know how to start in this world, so today we will give you some ideas to continue creating, where you can support yourself with Misik, a brand that has a wide catalog of products like lights so you can take product pictures or some headphones so you can hear every detail when editing your videos.

Show behind the scenes – Make some tutorials or videos where you show how you make your products or services; Networks and companies choose to simply show their final results, so showing this part of your company will arouse the curiosity of Internet users.

Visual content, your greatest ally – In a digital world where users mostly see an infinity of letters and words, the content that includes images and videos manages to stand out above “everyday life” on social networks, increasing the time spent between publications and feeding the algorithm within these so that our posts are shown to more users.

Invite your followers to create – Probably at first it will be difficult for you to bring your creative ideas to reality, so you could choose to run various contests where you invite your followers to make creative content, you manage to attract the attention of users and take a burden off your shoulders (temporarily ).

Use design platforms – Although a designer is the ideal professional to create visual content on social networks, when starting a small business you may find some complications in your income to pay it, so you can use tools like Canva to make different visual products such as infographics, promotional images, etc.

Use the community manager calendar – This will help you not to miss any celebration and will give you the opportunity to create content throughout the year and even get ahead of surprise festivities, as well as being the first to receive these dates on the networks.

These were some of the ways you can create social media content that will boost your brand and position it positively in the minds of users.