Keanu Reeves would be "honored" to join the MCU

Currently, Keanu reeves is very busy working on the fourth film of John wickHowever, the 57-year-old actor recently mentioned that he would be “honored” if one day Disney invites you to be part of the MCU. Although many criticize the superhero cinema, Reeves recognizes that there is a lot of talent behind all these productions.

As part of a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves said the following:

“It would be an honor to join the MCU. There are some amazing directors, and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done before. It is special in terms of its scale, ambition, production. It would be great to be part of that. “

Interestingly, the own Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios, said they had already talked with Reeves, but currently they have not been able to find an ideal project in which to incorporate it. In Feige’s own words:

“I don’t know when, or if he will ever join the MCU, but we want to make sure we find the right way to do it.”

Meanwhile, you will see Reeves in action in The Matrix Resurrections, and here you can take a look at their most recent posters.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Reeves is a fantastic actor and it would be amazing to see him in some MCU project. I think it’s a matter of time before Reeves joins this cinematic universe, and let’s hope they give him a role worthy of his talent.

Via: IGN