Keanu Reeves wants to make Matrix 5

They are about to release Matrix Resurrections and Keanu Reeves is clear that if there is a continuation he wants to be involved in Matrix 5.

The actor Keanu reeves will return as NEO in the movie Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the most important science fiction saga in cinema. But for now we do not know if there are plans for more deliveries, since we will have to wait to know the collection and the acceptance that it has among the public. However, the Hollywood star is clear that if they ask him to return to Matrix 5, he is willing.

That’s a question for Lana Wachowski. I mean, if she wanted to do another story and she wanted to include me, I would be honored and grateful. Since I would like to see what happens with Trinity, NEO and this world.

The funny thing is that from the actor’s words Keanu reeves we can intuit several important things. Since it seems that they will give an end to NEO Y Trinity but it will not be final and could leave the door open for Matrix 5. In addition, there will still be much to tell about this world where there is a confrontation between machines and humans.

What is the movie about?

Matrix Resurrections it will be set many years after the original trilogy. NEO (Keanu Reeves) begins to recall events that occurred during that time and will need to meet again with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) To awaken from the control of the machines once more.

Director Lana Wachowski has created a very “goal” that will not leave anyone indifferent. For now, the first reviews are very divisive, so we will have to wait to find out if viewers like this new science fiction installment. Although everyone emphasizes that the best thing is the performance of Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss, since they are seen in top form.

The movie Matrix Resurrections it can already be seen in cinemas around the world.