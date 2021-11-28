In a recent interview, our beloved Keanu Reeves thanked Will Smith for declining to play Neo in The Matrix. Read all the info Here!

Strange as it sounds, we might not have seen Keanu reeves What Neo in the movies of Matrix. This is because the role was offered to the renowned actor before. Will Smith, who decided to decline the role. And thanks to this, Reeves got the chance to bring to life Neo.

But in an interview with Esquire, in which Reeves talked about quite a few things, he was asked how he felt about the rejection of Will Smith to play the character in Matrix. To this question Reeves He basically said that he was very grateful, since Matrix it changed his life. “It was a wonderful and creative experience to be able to play Neo in the trilogy, and now in this fourth part. It had an impact on my life both personally and creatively. “ And after saying these beautiful words, he looked at the camera (as if he was specifically addressing Smith) and simply said “Many thanks”.

Smith He is not the only one who refused to participate in the saga Matrix. A few days ago, it was revealed that Madonna refused to participate in the first installment of Matrix. And it seems that the singer is sorry for that, since she said “It is one of the best movies ever made. A small part of me regrets just that moment in my life. “

But… Why Will Smith turned down the role? When the Wachowski Sisters approached the actor and presented him with the idea of Matrix, the plot did not convince him much and decided to reject the opportunity. Instead of Matrix, Smith decided to participate in Wild, Wild West, film that the actor considers the worst of his entire career. So surely he regrets at least a little bit for not having accepted the role of Neo.

And now, 18 years after the first installment of The Matrix, the fourth part of this saga hits theaters: The Matrix Resurrections. The movie has its premiere planned for him December 22 in Argentine cinemas and has the return of Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne MosI know how Neo and Triniti. And from what can be seen in the trailers, the movie may surprise many of the fans who thought that the story of Matrix ended in Matrix Revolutions.

