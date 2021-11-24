John Wick and Neo are far from appearing in Mortal Kombat.

Today Keanu Reeves needs no introduction, since with the passage of time, it seems that it does not affect him in the least, the actor has established himself as one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, being so his appearances always cause expectation be in the middle that is.

The latter is not an exaggeration, since, without having had the slightest relationship or link with video games in the past, the gaming community went crazy when they saw Keanu Reeves take the stage at the Xbox conference at E3 2019, this being the place and time in which he introduced his character in Cyberpunk 2077, which, as you already know, it didn’t work out as it should, being one of the biggest fiascos of the time.

Now, it seems the actor’s trajectory with video games might not end with Cyberpunk 2077, although that could have been turning into a negative on the part of the actor. And it is that recently Keanu Reeves has spoken about the possibility of Neo from the Matrix and John Wick from the homonymous saga coming out in Mortal Kombat, Taking into account that two of these brands belong to Warner Bros. Yes indeed, you may not like the answer the least.

Nothing from John Wick or Neo in Mortal Kombat if it depends on Keanu Reeves

These statements of the actor have been given in the Esquiere medium, in which Reeve has mentioned that he disagrees with the idea, justifying this decision in the fact that Mortal Kombat is already incredible in itself, as well as the fight title and its characters in the cast would not fit.

It should be mentioned that this idea did not come out of nowhere, since in the past Ed Boon, director of NetherRealm, who developed the Mortal Kombat titles, He has talked about adding John Wick and Neo in some title of the saga. Also, as I have mentioned in previous paragraphs, in the case of Neo it would not be a problem, since the Matrix license belongs to Warner. For its part, John Wick belongs to Lionsgate, so it would be necessary to reach an agreement on the rights of the character.

It will be necessary to see if in the future Keanu Reeves changes his mind, although what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 may have made him give up on his appearances in video games, since, even a year after its launch, CD Projekt Red’s title remains unplayable in many respects.

