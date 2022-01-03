Keanu Reeves Picks 18 Movies Everyone Should Have Seen: From ‘The Seven Samurais’ To ‘The Neon Demon’

Keanu reeves makes headlines again thanks to the premiere of ‘Matrix Resurrections’. The fourth installment of the saga has divided both critics and audiences, but where there is no room for doubt is the fact that Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood of our time. Therefore, encourage recommend movies It is something that may interest more than one viewer.

Reeves’ Recommendations

The origin of the list of recommendations of the protagonist of ‘Speed ​​(Maximum power)’ is also the most curious, because it is because Carrie-Anne Moss He asked if he could suggest a series of titles that he should watch with his teenage children. Reeves took the request very seriously and made a first list that he later expanded and has now shared through Esquire:

‘The Neon Demon’

‘A Clockwork Orange’ (‘A Clockwork Orange’)

‘Rollerball’

‘Carnal love’ (‘The Bad Batch’)

‘Red phone? We flew to Moscow ‘(‘ Dr. Strangelove ‘)

‘The seven samurais’ (‘Shichinin no Samurai’)

‘Amadeus’

‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern have died’ (‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead’)

(‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead’) ‘Infernal Possession’ (‘The Evil Dead’)

‘Arizona baby’ (‘Raising Arizona’)

‘The Big Lebowski’ (‘The Big Lebowski’)

‘Nikita, tough to kill’ (‘Nikita (La femme Nikita)’)

‘The professional (Leon)’ (‘Leon’)

‘Young Frankenstein’ (‘Young Frankenstein’)

‘Hot saddles’ (‘Blazing Saddles’)

(‘Blazing Saddles’) ‘The knights of the square table and their crazy followers’ (‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’)

‘The Outlaw’ (‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’)

‘Mad Max 2. The Road Warrior’ (‘Mad Max 2: Road Warrior’)

A list of the most eclectic in which there is space for both undisputed classics and other beloved titles that do not usually appear in this type of list and others that some may not even remember their existence. In addition, it also includes a couple of fairly recent titles. You can tell that he wanted to cover a little of everything and that he dedicated his time.

For my part, I have to confess that I have more than one of the titles included pending and I may be encouraged to remedy it in the near future, Are you also planning to follow Reeves’ recommendation or have you already seen them all?

