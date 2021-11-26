Actor Keanu Reeves was able to star in The Matrix because Will Smith turned down the film, something for which he is still grateful.

Will Smith has told many times that when he was offered the role of NEO, did not understand anything of what was explained to him and that is why he rejected the role despite being number one on the list for the directors of Matrix. So he decided to do Wild wild west (1999), one of his worst films. He has always regretted this, but this suited him very well. Keanu reeves, since it was the chosen one and it became a science fiction myth.

Now they will Matrix Resurrections and in a recent interview they asked Keanu reeves What does he feel because he was not the first choice to play NEO in the original movie. Thus he replied:

“It was such a wonderful creative experience and that’s why playing NEO in the trilogy and now in the fourth, it impacted my life personally and creatively. Many thanks”.

Can you imagine the Matrix with Will Smith instead of Keanu Reeves? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will Matrix Resurrections be about?

For now, we know very little about Matrix Resurrections, but Keanu reeves will return as NEO, but this time it seems that the machines control more all the situations. So the protagonists will seek to wake up again living moments similar to everything that happened in the original film. Therefore, this story will be a sequel that looks like a reboot, but according to those who have already seen it, it will leave fans satisfied.

Matrix Resurrections will premiere on December 21, 2021. Along with Keanu reeves in the cast will also be Jessica henwick like bugs, Carrie-Anne Moss like Trinity, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Ellen hollman, Jada pinkett smith like Niobe, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Lambert Wilson as Merovingian and Erendira Ibarra like Lexy.