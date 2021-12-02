Actor Keanu Reeves will release a new Matrix movie almost 20 years later and now we know his motives.

Matrix Resurrections It will hit theaters very soon and we have more and more details of the story they have prepared. Besides the actor Keanu reeves wanted to reveal why he has returned so many years later to this science fiction saga.

In a recent interview, the actor Keanu reeves explained that: “There are filmmakers to whom you always say yes. There was very good material that I wanted to commit to, to give everything I could ”.

This is how the actor recognized the great relationship he has with the director Lana Wachowski and in other interviews he has said that he liked everything that was proposed to him. So let’s hope the wait was worth it and the movie Matrix Resurrections be as good as everyone thinks.

What will the movie be about?

The entire movie was recently leaked and you can read the description of the story at this link. But we won’t know if all of that is true until it hits theaters this Christmas. But what is clear is that Keanu reeves will return as NEO and will relive the events of the first movie. But this time, the machines have learned from their mistakes and will not make things easy. Meanwhile, outside Matrix, humanity will continue to survive as long as it can while maintaining peace.

What’s more, Matrix Resurrections will have great action scenes and innovative effects, as they want to impact science fiction cinema again as happened with the first installment in 1999. It also has a spectacular cast led by Keanu Reeves as NEO, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati , Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Ellen Hollman, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, Eréndira Ibarra as Lexy and Lambert Wilson as Merovingian.

Matrix Resurrections will premiere on December 21, 2021.