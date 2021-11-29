The actor Keanu Reeves always gives everything for his characters, that’s why he gives himself to the maximum in all the filming of his films.

Now, Keanu reeves is about to release Matrix Resurrections, but we can also see it in John wick 4, one of the most intense action franchises that exist today. Which also has the peculiarity that each release tends to outperform the previous one. Therefore, the lead actor must show new tricks and skills.

For the filming of John wick 4, the actor Keanu reeves he had to learn to ride a horse at full speed through the desert, as this will be the opening scene of the film. The very star of Hollywood explains it:

“There is a sequence, hopefully knock on wood, in John Wick 4, the opening sequence. John Wick is back in the desert on horseback. I hope I can gallop fast and run. That’s why I’m going to train a lot ”.

Since even though someone knows how to ride a horse, the experience of riding it at full speed in the desert is quite complicated and requires a lot of training. Something to Keanu reeves he does not mind doing, if for that the result is as spectacular as possible.

The actor is in one of the best moments of his film career.

Keanu reeves will premiere Matrix Resurrections On December 22, 2021, it can also be seen in China, since it is one of the few blockbusters that has passed the censorship of the Asian giant. It has also rolled John wick 4 which will hit theaters on May 27, 2022, while it will soon make the fifth installment that supposedly will close the saga.

Among his future projects are DC League of Super-Pets where Keanu reeves has lent his voice and the series Rain, which is about a specialized murderer whose victims appear to have died naturally.

Are you looking forward to seeing Keanu Reeves in the Matrix and John Wick sagas? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.