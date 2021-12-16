Keanu Reeves explains the truth behind his meme

For years, afoto in particular of Keanu reeves has circulated on the internet. We mean the infamous Sad Keanu meme. This image, where we can see the actor sitting with a gaze that seems to contemplate human existence, has become very famous. In this way, and after being part of popular culture, Reeves has finally revealed what was going through his mind at the time.

In a recent interview with the Stepehen Colbert show, the host finally decided to focus on the real issues that matter to audiences. In this way, the actor revealed that everything what was happening at the time the infamous photo was taken was how delicious his food was. This was what he commented:

“I’m just eating a sandwich. Okay, I was thinking, I had a few things to do. I was hungry. So life and art. Ron Garney is the amazing artist who illustrates and draws BZRRKR. I didn’t know I was going to do that. But that’s what he did. So I think it’s kind of a goal. Decided to take, and this is what I believe, what I believe to be true, seized this moment. And the character is waiting for this moment to happen. Because it is being studied by the US government, a black ops program to find out why it is immortal, why it regenerates. I’m just trying to figure out why I exist. “

Sure, after revealing what he was doing at the time, Reeves started rambling about a comic that takes inspiration from the meme. This may change the way many see the Sad Keanu meme, but at the end of the day, the image has taken on a life of its own, thus surpassing the reality that the actor tells.

Via: Stephen Colbert