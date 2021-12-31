The Matrix Resurrections brought back, in 2021, the franchise of Matrix that revolutionized cinema at the end of the 20th century. Released in 1999, it was a pioneer in special effects and also gave a fresh air, much needed, to science fiction productions. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburn, and Hugo Weaving, it showed us that hackers, the dystopian future, and technology can be very cool.

With The Matrix Resurrections, this time only directed by Lana Wachowsky, we return to the modality of leaving more open questions than answers, stories with an open ending and plot lines that beg for a sequel. In fact, the end of this fourth installment, with the surprise of Trinity’s transformation, is quite reminiscent of the first installment.

That is why, when leaving the cinema, many of us have assumed that it is the first of several installments. Maybe not a new trilogy, but at least one more movie where we witness the deployment of Trinity as the new chosen one, the development of that new Smith and the conclusion regarding the Therapist, who replaced the Architect.

But everything indicates that it will not happen. At least according to Keanu Reeves, who, in an interview with the magazine Empire along with Carrie-Anne Moss, ensures that there are probably no sequels to The Matrix Resurrections

Keanu Reeves: «Yet another Matrix movie? ‘The Matrix Resurrections: Reissued’? »

The question is direct: “Is this it, or do you think there will be more Matrix in the future for both of you?” Reeves responds, “Yet another Matrix movie?The Matrix Resurrections: Reissued? “

“If I had to vote I would say that Lana will not make another Matrix movie,” continues Keanu Reeves. Then both actors state that, if they are invited to play their roles as Neo and Trinity again, they would accept immediately.

James McTeigue, who has worked on several film projects with the Wachowsky sisters also does not give us hope for more films in the franchise: “We have no plans for a prequel, we have no plans for a sequel. We have no plans for a new trilogy,” he explained to Collider. “For us, I think, at least for now, it’s just the movie you’ve already seen.”

At the moment The Matrix Resurrections had good numbers at the box office but has not had a good reception with specialized critics, including ours. For us he had great ambitions, with too many mistakes.