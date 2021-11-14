Before accepting the first Canadian Pacific proposal, KCS rejected 11 offers, explains Patrick Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern, from investment firms attracted by a business where Mexico is a fundamental part: cross-border trade.

“We have been very successful in creating an incredible cross-border franchise between the United States and Mexico,” says Ottensmeyer to Expansion. “We have participated in the growth of trade between the two countries, and our cross-border business has been the flagship of our portfolio for several years.”

An example of this importance occurred in 2020. In the last quarter of the year, the company’s revenues fell 5%, mainly due to the interruption in volumes caused by the road blockages in Michoacán, in addition to a fuel shortage – one of the company’s business units – and currency fluctuations. However, the cross-border segment grew 17%.

“The merger between Canadian National and Kansas City Southern will form a railway network of more than 42,000 kilometers, which crosses the three partner countries of the Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty (T-MEC)”, refers Pedro Canabal, academic of the Faculty of Business of the Universidad Panamericana and partner of the firm Baker Tilly International. “One of the various requirements established by the T-MEC is to have the necessary infrastructure to ensure logistics connectivity between the parties, facilitating the flow and path of goods, avoiding the formation of funnels that lead to delays and, with this, transportation costs are affected and increased ”, he adds.

Hence, by creating a line connecting the three countries, the company seeks to generate $ 1 billion in operating cash flow in the first three years after the close of the merger, which is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

The opportunities

After the signing of the T-MEC, and the commercial certainty it brought, Ottensmeyer sees ample revenue potential in one of its ‘lower’ income units, the automaker, which before the pandemic was the fifth largest for Kansas City Southern. of Mexico, behind others such as chemical, oil and industrial.

“It is a large component of our income mix. The automotive supply chain between Mexico, the United States and Canada, of vehicles, auto parts and components, has an opportunity to go from being transported by trucks to train, particularly in corridors from central Mexico to Chicago, Detroit and Toronto, the region of the Upper Midwest. It is a freight corridor dominated by trucks and that is growing, ”he says.

For Jorge Molina Larrondo, specialist in Public Policies, Government Relations and International Trade at Tecnológico de Monterrey, this transfer of goods from motor transport would solve part of the pressures that supply chains have had, even before the pandemic.

“This merger could further incentivize the movement of goods by rail and alleviate the bottlenecks generated at the border with the revisions that are made, and which lead to long queues”, he considers. “At times, 30 trucks can fit into 10 wagons, saving time and costs.”

To meet this goal, the new company foresees new investments for the three countries in the region, which would focus mainly on the United States and Mexico.

“It’s about $ 200 million in investments during the three-year growth period after the merger, to build capacity, equipment and other things that we think will be necessary to pursue this business opportunity,” says Ottensmeyer.

In the case of Mexico, at least for the following year, the expected investments would be between 120 and 125 million dollars, marginally lower than the 145 million dollars injected into the country this year, adds Oscar del Cueto, CEO of Kansas City Southern de México . “The resources would be allocated to items such as maintenance and the acquisition of locomotives,” he adds.