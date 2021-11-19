The presence of crypto miners in Kazakhstan has led to an 8% increase in electricity demand in the country causing shortage problems.

To cope with the shortage, the national grid operator KEGOC has cut electricity supplies to crypto mining plants in the southern region of the country.

A growing number of illegal miners have contributed to the electricity deficit.

Kazakhstan currently suffers from electricity shortage problems, which in part can be attributed to outdated facilities, something difficult to imagine in an energy-rich country that routinely experiences excess electricity.

The government argues that the presence of crypto miners in the nation also contributes to this, although the situation for some experts could be a long-term benefit and will be a determining factor that forces the government and the industry to work together to seek and apply a solution that does not decimate the sector.

In accordance with CoinDesk On November 4, in an interview with local media outlet Tengrin News, Energy Minister Magzum Myrzagaliev said that Kazakhstan’s electricity demand had been growing steadily between 1% and 2% per year until a few years ago. 10 months. As of 2021, demand has grown 8%, or around 1,000MW-1,200MW, which Myrzagaliev said was due to cryptocurrency mining.

To cope with the shortage, national grid operator KEGOC has cut electricity supplies to crypto mining plants in the southern region of the country and announced planned outages for several consumers in October.

Actions against illegal mining

The government has decided to take action against illegal mining in the region and an increasing number of illegal miners have contributed to the electricity deficit, Enegix CEO Yerbolsyn Sarsenov told CoinDesk in a statement.

In a meeting held on November 10 with representatives of the cryptocurrency industry, Myrzagaliev declared that legal mines that have been correctly registered with the authorities will not be subject to restrictions which establish that the total electrical capacity destined to new mines to 100MW for the entire country, and 1MW per mine, for a period of two years.

Bill could migrate to clean energy

This series of restrictions will take effect 60 days after publication. The bill was issued on October 1 and is still under review.

After the consultation process, the final bill could include some exemptions to the 100MW limit that could create more scope for building new mines. Some of these exemptions would drive the country’s transition to renewable energy by encouraging miners to build their own green energy production capacity.

Despite the problems presented, crypto miners are hopeful about Kazakhstan’s future in the industry and see the government’s actions as a way to deal with the pressing electricity shortage, but it remains friendly to mining.

Secondly, Some of the crypto miners argue that the influx of Chinese miners will strengthen Kazakhstan to seek new avenues and deal more effectively with problems in the electricity arena, including outdated infrastructure and dependence on coal.

