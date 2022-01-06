On Wednesday, Kazakhstan, the second country in the world for Bitcoin (BTC) mining hash rate, experienced unprecedented political turbulence due to a sharp rise in fuel prices. As a result, the country’s presiding cabinet resigned, but not before state-owned Kazakhtelecom restricted internet access in the nation, causing network activity to plummet to 2% from its daily highs.

The move was a serious blow to Bitcoin mining activity in the country. According to data by YCharts.com, the global hash rate of the Bitcoin network fell 13.4% in the hours after the internet crash, going from about 205,000 petahash per second (PH / s) to 177,330 PH / s. The country accounts for 18% of the hash power of the Bitcoin network.

A few days earlier, the Kazakh government removed price caps on liquefied petroleum gas used for car fuel to match market conditions, doubling its price overnight, sparking violent protests. At press time, the Internet is not yet accessible in Kazakhstan. If prolonged, the consequences could be dire, as apart from Internet services, the Kazakhstan Data Center and Blockchain Industry Association expects the country to generate $ 1.5 billion of legal cryptocurrency mining (and other) activities. USD 1.5 billion of illicit activities) in the next five years.

Low energy prices in the country have attracted national and foreign entities to settle to engage in Bitcoin mining. According to Global Petrol Prices, electricity in Kazakhstan costs on average, only USD 0.055 per kWh for companies, a fraction of the $ 0.12 per kWh paid by US businesses.

Keep reading: