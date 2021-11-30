The second most valuable startup in Latin America seeks to accompany players in the near future to the most important competition in this sport, so it is preparing a series of activations in its honor.

With the revolution in the automotive market, in 2016, Kavak created a platform based on the use of technology that allows buying, reconditioning and selling cars through the internet with guarantee and security despite being used.

With 5 years of operation in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, Kavak became the first unicorn company in Mexico and its position and preference in front of the national audience grows day by day, especially due to its foray into advertising through the sponsorship of the most beloved activities and events in the country.

“Associations like this represent great support for the development and growth of our teams in all categories. At Kavak and the FMF we work with great enthusiasm to make the name of Mexico a benchmark in both football and global entrepreneurship, so it is an honor for us to have this alliance that unites two national symbols, “he said. Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.

In this regard, Alejandro Guerra, General Director of Kavak Mexico, stressed that the country’s growth is directed towards the contribution that can be made in all areas, so the talent that inspires millions of Mexicans must go hand in hand with the responsible investment in the development of institutions and athletes. Therefore, he stressed, this sponsorship represents a proud step forward for the company.

