They announce close collaboration between the FMF and Kavak for the next most important soccer event in the world.
The Mexican unicorn seeks to promote the sport by sponsoring both institutions and athletes.
Kavak debuted as a sponsor of the Mexican National Team before the maximum world soccer stage, in order to accompany Tri to Qatar 2022 and to be the image that gives accompaniment to what, they predict, can end in a national triumph.
The leading company in the sale and purchase of pre-owned cars in Latin America will play this year with another of the great sports teams in Mexico, after its recent participation with institutions and sports figures such as the Formula 1 driver, “Checo” Pérez, and the captain of the Mexican National Team “Memo” Ochoa, who also joined as shareholders of the first Mexican unicorn in 2021.
The association with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) is not Kavak’s first foray into football, as he also supported Club América and, in baseball, the Red Devils of Mexico.
“Kavak has shown a growing commitment to his mission of promoting national sports figures and institutions.”
“This sponsorship is part of a vision that we have as a whole to support the growth of our athletes, to continue demonstrating the capacity of Mexican talent and to carry a message of growth and improvement through sport in the most important competitions in the world,” he said. the goalkeeper and captain of the Mexican National Team, Guillermo Ochoa.
The second most valuable startup in Latin America seeks to accompany players in the near future to the most important competition in this sport, so it is preparing a series of activations in its honor.
Kavak, Mexican sponsor
With the revolution in the automotive market, in 2016, Kavak created a platform based on the use of technology that allows buying, reconditioning and selling cars through the internet with guarantee and security despite being used.
With 5 years of operation in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, Kavak became the first unicorn company in Mexico and its position and preference in front of the national audience grows day by day, especially due to its foray into advertising through the sponsorship of the most beloved activities and events in the country.
“Associations like this represent great support for the development and growth of our teams in all categories. At Kavak and the FMF we work with great enthusiasm to make the name of Mexico a benchmark in both football and global entrepreneurship, so it is an honor for us to have this alliance that unites two national symbols, “he said. Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.
In this regard, Alejandro Guerra, General Director of Kavak Mexico, stressed that the country’s growth is directed towards the contribution that can be made in all areas, so the talent that inspires millions of Mexicans must go hand in hand with the responsible investment in the development of institutions and athletes. Therefore, he stressed, this sponsorship represents a proud step forward for the company.
