Kavak, the pre-owned car buying-selling and financing company in Latin America, announced on Tuesday the start of its operations in Brazil with an investment of more than 500 million dollars, as part of its global expansion plan.

In a statement, the company said that its business model is growing rapidly, due to its ability to formalize the pre-owned car market through data technology and artificial intelligence, which allows them to make the buying and selling process more efficient. Of automobiles.

“(It also allows us) to reduce the reconditioning time and evaluate the different financing options, in addition to eradicating risks of fraud by eliminating dealing with third parties and granting guarantees in a sector that registers various types of crimes due to informality in transactions. ”Affirmed Carlos García Ottati, CEO of Kavak, quoted in the document.

Kavak added that with this expansion he will hire more than 1,000 people and establish the “largest vehicle reconditioning center in Latin America in Sao Paulo”, to achieve the purchase of 100,000 cars and 50,000 cars sold by the end of 2022, only in Brazil, in addition from an estimate of more than 200,000 units purchased in the next 2 years of operation worldwide.

“Kavak aims to revolutionize access to automotive financing in Latin America, opening up financial products to users who had been excluded due to their different credit backgrounds, thanks to its artificial intelligence and data technology,” the company added.

Under the global leadership of Carlos García Ottati, in August 2020 Kavak began operations in Argentina, and in October of the same year it reached the status of the first Mexican unicorn, obtaining a valuation of $ 1.15 billion.

Four months later, according to Kavak, it quadrupled its valuation to $ 4 billion, after raising more than $ 900 million in venture capital since its founding in 2016.

“Expansion in Brazil is the second step in an ambitious international expansion plan that will continue in various Latin American countries and on other continents in the next 12 months. Our vision is to be the largest automotive company in the world ”, assured García Ottati.

