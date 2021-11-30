Kavak, the leading company in the sale of pre-owned cars in Latin America announced today its commercial association with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), to represent the Mexican team on the highest stage of world soccer during 2022, with the vision of accompanying the Mexican National Team in the near future.

“Through this association, the first Mexican unicorn and the second most valuable startup in Latin America, joins as one of the main sponsors of the National Team of Mexico, in an agreement that adds to the recent partnerships that Kavak has made with institutions and national sports figures, such as the Formula 1 driver, “Checo” Pérez, and captain of the Mexican National Team “Memo” Ochoa, who joined as shareholders of the company in 2021, in addition to the Club América soccer team and the baseball team of the Red Devils of Mexico, “says the technology company in a statement.

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper and captain of the Mexican National Team indicated that “Kavak has shown an increasing commitment to his mission of promoting figures and institutions of the national sport. This sponsorship is part of a vision that we have as a whole to support the growth of our athletes, to continue demonstrating the capacity of Mexican talent and to carry a message of growth and improvement through sport in the most important competitions in the world ”.

For his part, Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF, stated that “associations like this one represent great support for the development and growth of our teams in all categories. At Kavak and the FMF we work with great enthusiasm to make the name of Mexico a benchmark both in football and in global entrepreneurship, so it is an honor for us to have this alliance that unites two national symbols. “

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, and Alejandro Guerra, general director of Kavak Mexico.

Finally, Alejandro Guerra, general director of Kavak Mexico mentioned that “one of our main objectives is to support the growth of the country from the fronts in which we can contribute, and we see in the athletes an extraordinary talent that inspires millions of Mexicans, therefore that we will continue to invest in the development of national institutions and athletes. This sponsorship is an important step that fills us with pride because it allows us to continue being part of the history of Mexican sports ”.

We recommend you read: Kavak. The story behind the unicorn