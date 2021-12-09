The British royal family has already inaugurated Christmas, and it has done so with a very special night of Christmas carols at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with other members of the royal family, have attended the Christmas carol concert, which can also be seen on British television on Christmas Eve.

Kate Middleton was the star of the event with her look: a perfect red dress to wear this Christmas.





Yes, we have loved Kate Middleton’s styling thanks to her red midi dress. A design with marked shoulders, a maxi bow at the neckline and long sleeves, with a fitted waist and a flared skirt. A creation signed by Catherine Walker, your head designer.





A outfit Which she has paired with red suede pumps and spectacular sapphire and diamond earrings from the royal jeweler, on loan from Queen Elizabeth, that almost match her engagement ring.

