The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the Imperial War Museum in London for another year. Kate Middleton has opened two new galleries and has done so with outfit that combines ideal military and sailor style, very faithful to its classic but elegant style.

On this occasion, Kate Middleton has chosen a look With Pant. She usually opts for dresses, but this time she has triumphed with the blouse + pants and coat combination.





The Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a sophisticated white blouse with navy blue details and gold buttons Alexander McQueen, a design that has already worn on more occasions (which also has the singer Alicia Keys), and that this time has Combined with classic cut navy blue pants and belt in the same tone.





A outfit which he has completed with a maxi coat in navy blue, a very sophisticated buttonless design that is easy to combine with any style, which gives it a very refined touch. A custom model of Catherine Walker that solves any look.

Navy blue suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, diamond and sapphire earrings, and loose wavy mane have completed her fantastic look.





Photos | Gtres