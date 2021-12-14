From the end of October to the beginning of December, Karol G had among his musical occupations a very important: his ‘Bichota Tour’ (2021). Specifically, October 27 was the date set on the calendar to begin its series of shows in the United States, then Puerto Rico continued on the list and, of course, Colombia was not left out and the public of its native country saw it on December 4 and 5 in Medellín.

Now, 2021 is in its final weeks and some national entertainment figures momentarily pause some work aspects and are projected to rest on the most special dates of the month. In the case of the reggaeton paisa, their tour closed in Medellín (December 4 and 5), However, beyond all that his show on stage contains, the paisa also wanted to show the hard work behind the curtain.

“And since the tour is going to end, so today I want to do a backstage tour for you so that you can see everything that happens behind him”, The urban singer asserted in her Instagram Stories.

In this way, he walked his camera through various places on the stage and behind it, to name a few, he photographed his dressing room, the dancers’ room and Eli, who is in front of their dressing room. Several offices such as production, management and another that called “actually this is the cash office, because there is production and stuff.” Later, some of the women who make up his team of musicians, for example, those who play the guitar and piano, also appeared in his video. He also showed the place where costumes are changed under the stage, who carry on their shoulders the work of sound, lighting, in addition to “this is part of the ritual: that we all eat together before the show, “he said.

The images of this ‘behind the scenes’ concluded with an ‘after party’, the drinks and dancing reggaeton were the protagonists of this moment.

“The coolest thing about this tour is that I know that the artists have a work team, I have partners, friends, friends and then they are a work team … And the best thing is that there is always an after party afterwards. of each show ”, the singer also commented.

After singing vallenato on their ‘Bichota Tour’, Omar Geles and Álex Teherán want to record with Karol G:

Among the multiple videos that have run through social networks and the media about the Karol G concert in Medellín, there is a fragment of the show in particular that has been the protagonist of all kinds of compliments and almost viralized: the moment in which the reggaeton paisa unfolds in the interpretation of ‘Tarde met him’, vallenato originally heard in the booming voice of Patricia Teherán (died in 1995) and dating from the 90s.

Faced with this interpretation, Omar Geles (who carries on his shoulders the role of composer of ‘Tarde met him’) and Álex Teherán (son of Patricia Teherán) wrote – each from their Instagram account – a bunch of affectionate words to Karol G and, both – separately – realized their interest in working musically with her.

Post on Instagram by Omar Geles. Photo: @omargeles (Photo: @ omargeles /)

