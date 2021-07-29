When Karla Patricia Ruiz Macfarland became involved in politics, she never imagined that one day she would make history. It was on October 16 when she protested, becoming the first female Mayor of the city of Tijuana. After 20 days of being in the most important chair in his city, he had to leave it to return permanently on February 12, 2021.

“In those 20 days I had to learn at a fast pace. It was a great learning because it is useless to have power if you do not have the authority. When I returned to finish the eight months, I knew that I was going to have a transitional government. The most important thing for me has always been not to lose focus on a personal project, much less on what they will say. You have to get to work in the city and comply, “he recalls.

In a country where machismo prevails, seeing more women every day occupy decision-making positions in politics is inspiring. In these times, work is being done with greater emphasis to demolish the stigma of weakness that the female figure has, that is why the fact that Karla solved the problems of her city from a female perspective, opened the panorama for many of its inhabitants.

“We are talking about a multicultural city. There are people who arrive and do not want to put down roots but end up staying for a long time. Even if you are in Tijuana for a month, take it as your own. There is work and many possibilities to get ahead here; right now we are raising national investment. Many people come from elsewhere, start businesses and do well, ”he says.

In her voice, the Mayor shows a passionate tone when she talks about her place of origin. For her, the opportunity to be heard and make a significant change represents a lot. He knows that it is a great privilege, as well as a great responsibility.

“Tijuana is my land. Here I was born, my parents and my grandparents. We went from being a small city to being the most populated city in the country. I think people have not realized how big and dynamic it is. Yes, there are many needs, many things that we should have and do not have. But I think we do very well with what we have, ”he explains.

Tijuana is an enigma. It is not only the corner of the country, but the gateway to it. Is it still a city of passage or has it been transformed into something more complex? What is, is that it is not easy to take control of it. Beyond the political parties, Mexico is a country built by everyone. That is why Karla emphasizes when she talks about it. He knows that the next generations will be key to achieving the improvements that are sought. That is why she tries to involve them in her activities as a public servant.

“I have three children and I believe that they too should serve their city; I like that they accompany me and see the needs. I took one of my daughters to the LGBT + march that took place. For me it is important that they can live those experiences of a Tijuana that I did not have to know, “he says.

With everything that has happened, Karla Ruiz is aware of the great responsibility she has to play a good role for the women who come behind.

“As the first female mayor, I feel a lot of responsibility towards the women who trust me. Those who said ‘finally one came’. To date, not failing them is an engine to continue giving my best ”, he confesses.

Today Tijuana has opened and will also have a female governor for the first time, and for the second time, a new mayor. Something that long ago would have been impossible to imagine.