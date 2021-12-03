Dec 03, 2021 at 1:47 PM CET

Austria turns to the right and elects as the new federal councilor Karl Nehammer, a former professional soldier of 49 years that the last two years maintained as Minister of the Interior a tough stance against refugees and immigrants, and accused by the opposition of negligence for having ignored indications that could have prevented the Islamist attack in Vienna a year ago.

His political career in the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), of which he was elected this Friday as the new president, began in 2015 in the training workers’ organization.

Then Nehammer was a councilor in one of Vienna’s districts and between 2018 and 2020 Secretary General of the Conservative Party.

His performance as Minister of the Interior has been characterized by a very tough tone against immigration, maintaining the strategy started in 2017 by Sebastian Kurz, the former chancellor and former head of the party, of copying the discourse of the ultra-nationalist formations on this matter.

Shortly after taking office in 2020 He defended that migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe from Libya were returned to that African country.

That attitude even led him to defend and execute a sentence of expulsion in the middle of the night of two sisters (aged five and twelve) born in Austria to Georgian parents who lived in the country illegally after having their asylum claim repeatedly rejected.

Also se denied that the Afghans who collaborated with the NATO and the European missions, despite the danger posed for them by the return to power of the Taliban, and opted for them to stay in countries bordering Afghanistan.

The most delicate moment of his management was the Islamist attack on November 2, 2020, which left four dead and 22 wounded in Vienna, and in which the terrorist, born in Austria to Macedonian parents, was killed by the police.

Opposition accuses Nehammer of negligence Because the intelligence services, pending the Interior, ignored months before the attack a notice from the Slovak secret services that the terrorist had tried to buy ammunition in that country.

Born in Vienna in 1972, after finishing high school and completing compulsory military service, he continued for four more years in the Army. He has a master’s degree in political communication and Before entering high politics, he worked for several years in institutions and positions linked to the conservative party. Karl Nehammer is married with two children.