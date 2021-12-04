Kang's first MCU image leaks

While the public’s attention is currently focused on Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU is still running. In this way, one of the most anticipated tapes is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will formally introduce Kang the Conqueror, one of Marvel’s most fearsome villains. Now, Thanks to a leak, we already have our first look at this character.

Recently, a member of the stunt team shared an image on his Twitter account. Here you can see a shirt where you can see the helmet of Ant-Man practically destroyed. Nevertheless, here It’s also where we finally get our first look at Kang in his traditional comic book style.

Recall that a variant of this character, known as He Who Remains, appeared in the last chapter of LOKI, played by Jonathan Majors, who will also have a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania like Kang. While this isn’t the first look many were hoping for, considering this movie will be released until July 2023, There is still a long way to go before Marvel provides a good look at the villain..

Hopefully next year we will have more information about Kang, something that will surely happen considering that a second season of LOKI is already underway. In related topics, these are all the clues that point to the existence of the Spider-Verse in No way home. Likewise, the new Spider-Man movie is a pre-sales success.

Editor’s Note:

Kang is one of Marvel’s scariest villains, and it’s nice to see that the MCU is finally getting its own version of this character. However, if this antagonist follows the same path as Thanos, we will surely have to wait many years before seeing a showdown against the Avengers.

Via: CBR