An image was leaked on the recording set where you can see the new costume of Kamala Khan, the protagonist of the next Marvel series on Disney +. All the details are in the note!

Marvel is in the process of recording its new series for Disney +, it is Captain Marvel 2. Recently, images of the recording set were leaked where we can see our superhero, Kamala Khan, who is played by 19-year-old Muslim actress Imam Vellani, wearing a new Mrs Marvel outfit.

For those who do not know her, Kamala Khan had her start in Marvel comics in 2012 and will have her participation in the Disney + series that will premiere in 2022, following the adventures of this young Pakistani-American. Regarding the new suit, as can be seen in the image obtained from Twitter, Vellani wears a somewhat different outfit, although she retains some elements in blue, red and gold as seen previously.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, Captain Marvel 2, now called The Marvels, it will star Brie larson What Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. In addition, it will star, with debut included in the MCU, by the aforementioned Vellani as Kamala Khan.

Marvel’s new series will hit Disney + in mid-2022, while The Marvels movie will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.

Read: I was hoping to find the best PlatinumGames in Babylon's Fall, but I have come across bland matches and loads of loot Share it with whoever you want