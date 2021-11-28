Arcane, the Netflix and Riot Games series, based on the universe of the beloved League of Legends video game, has been a great success and we are not surprised by the fact that a large number of artists from around the world made unique characterizations dedicated to the dear characters.

Curiously, the cosplayer community plays a quite striking role, since some of the most recognized models have decided to take this animated series as a source of Inspiration, this time we will see a detailed cosplay that shows how Jinx looks in real life.

Best of all, the model in charge of making this amazing cosplay is Kalinka Fox herself, who has seen fit to dedicate one of her latest cosplay to the character of Jinx.

Not surprisingly, called “the loose cannon”, Jinx is a criminal from Zaun who “lives to spread panic without thinking about the consequences. With an arsenal of lethal weapons, unleash the strongest and most spectacular explosions and then leave a trail of chaos”.

Kalinka’s interpretation is explosive, and we can see a characterization of Jinx, which allows us to appreciate the curves of the model in detail, as well as an ideal complement to a very well done job of bringing Jinx to real life. Kalinka Fox is often one of the most striking models and she did not want to miss the opportunity to put herself in the role of the protagonist in her Instagram post.