One of the most memorable characters for Naruto fans has been Kakashi-sensei, both for his wisdom and his teachings (towards team 7 and their fandom) and, of course, his symbolic use of the Sharingan that has earned him the nickname of Kakashi the Copying Ninja. Hence, Stylous, a famous artist, has decided to create, as a tribute, an elaborate cosplay of said character with an interesting twist, as it includes Pakkun, one of his favorite ninken..

After sharing in the Reddit from Naruto his impressive work, Stylous managed to fascinate thousands of users, where he perfectly replicated the image of this powerful ninja when he was the master of team 7.

From the making of his clothes to very particular details in his characterization, Stylous added other elements to his cosplay that gave us an account of the hard work behind this representation. In his photo shoot he added Pakkun, the smallest of this ninja’s ninken. In the cosplayer’s words: “Yes, I love this dog! It was amazing to take pictures with this cute pug! “

Thanks to this adorable pug, this cosplay has embodied one of the best representations of Pakkun, with his unique work clothes and a small blue bandana. In this way, Stylous captured the precise moment when Kakashi’s happiness is remarkable with his little companion, each time he uses his Invocation: Earth Element; Fang Pursuit Jutso.

Of course, the talent and dedication with which Stylous represented Kakashi-sensei managed to leave a mark in the memory of his fans.. And you, what do you think of this cosplay? Do you think Stylous managed to capture the essence of this character?

This is not the only Kakashi-sensei cosplay that Stylous has made in 2021, in fact in another of them he shows the imposing and devastating technique of this Naruto character: Rasengan. The Rasengan is a high-level technique, a highly advanced chakra manipulation that was devised by Minato Namikaze, who took three years to develop.. The Rasengan is a technique of accumulation and rotation of Chakra in the form of a sphere that is based on the Tailed Beast Ball Jutsu, which is the ultimate attack of the Tailed Beasts.

It is a powerful technique that is based mainly on the Manipulation of the Form which takes “to the highest possible point”, where the user emits a great flow of Chakra from the palm of his hand and then rotates it in all directions. a high speed, causing it to compress into a sphere, obtaining great destructive power.

Who is Kakashi-sensei from Naruto?

Kakashi Hatake (は た け カ カ シ) is a shinobi from Konohagakure. He was a Jōnin, ex-ANBU and the leader of Team 7 in Naruto. He was known worldwide for his use of the Sharingan, which earned him the nickname Kakashi the Ninja who Copies (コ ピ ー 忍者 の カ カ シ) and Kakashi the Sharingan (写 輪 眼 の カ カ シ). In his teens he was a student of Minato Namikaze and teammate of Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara.. He was also the captain of the Third Division of the Great Shinobi Alliance. After the events of the Fourth Shinobi World War, Kakashi became the Sixth Hokage (六 代 目 火影, Rokudaime Hokage; meaning “Sixth Shadow of Fire”) of Konoha.

For their part, the Ninken (忍 犬) are ninja dogs that have the ability to use chakra and are therefore capable of working with characters like Kakashi from Naruto.. Animals of this type have super-developed senses to the point of smelling the chakra and feeling danger, in addition, there are some that have the ability to speak, such as Pakkun and Kuromaru. The dogs that are used by the members of the Inuzuka Clan are ninken, and this is the clan that works the most with ninja dogs, the phrase is generally used in reference to the team of eight ninken summoned by Kakashi Hatake.

These animals are used for various purposes such as tracking people and assistance during battles, there are even techniques that use the ninken, an example is the Summoning jutsu: Earth Element: Fang Pursuit Jutsu. Kakashi is one of those who regularly uses this type of animal as we saw in Naruto.