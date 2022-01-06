Developer CyberConnect2 prepares to announce its next video game. The Japanese studio founded in 1996 started the .hack saga in 2002 and achieved success with the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja saga in 2003. Since then it has released numerous games, including other titles such as Solatorobo: Red The Hunter or Asura’s Wrath. In 2020 it managed to renew itself with the launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which recently updated its sales data to demonstrate its good performance in the market.

Now, CyberConnect2 will announce its new game throughout the month of February, while the launch of the project is scheduled for next summer summer, as explained the president and CEO of the company, Hiroshi Matsuyama, during a special broadcast for the beginning of the year. According to Matsuyama, the new title of the study will give a lot to talk about, promising to be something that will shake the world. However, no further clues have been given as to which game could be announced, and it is unknown even if it belongs to a saga familiar to the developer.

At the moment, the developer has only anticipated that it has in mind to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the .hack series in June, it is also working on a Chaser Game TV drama with the intention of being able to air it in the fall of 2023. However, its next game is a mystery.

Of course, the Naruto saga is the one that has worked the best for CyberConnect2. His latest work, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, was released in 2016 and has since sold more than 8.7 million copies worldwide. Their latest release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, sold 1.32 million units over the past year. It would be surprising if the work was from Dragon Ball, since The Breakers will be the delivery of the year 2022. What will the developer announce then?

