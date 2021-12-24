He indicated that having a solid organizational culture is important for this Super Company because it helps them to obtain better results, both in the short term and in the long term, and directly and indirectly supports the people who make up the organization and their families to develop creatively, also seeking innovation in the products they manufacture .

“We are the company with the highest number of patents registered in the field, in Mexico, in the field of professional protection equipment; at the same time, we seek the satisfaction of our clients, as well as transform all our collaborators to be better and be people good for our community, “said Ernesto José Reyes Guzmán.

In this way, what characterizes the organizational culture of Jyrsa is that it focuses on values ​​and in treating people, since they always encourage a rapprochement with employees and their families, every day, and also integrate a culture of generosity. For this, Jyrsa has 21 programs through which it supports the community socially.

Implementing this strategy of organizational culture “is a titanic and very exciting task, very fun, where we work every day with the open door policy, we work at all levels within the organization, and we seek to treat the entire people alike, because for the organization we are all children of God, where ethics and morals play an important role and are the fundamental basis in the labor objectives of the company, to achieve results and stand out as the best option to work within from Mexico, “said Reyes Guzmán.