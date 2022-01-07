Singer and actor Justin Timberlake is in negotiations to join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Although everyone knows Justin timberlake for his role as a singer as a member of the group NSYNC or solo, he also has a great acting career. Since it has participated in The social network (2010), In Time (2011), Effect hit (2012), Runner runner (2013), Trolls (2016) and Palmer (2021). Now you could take a big leap in your filmography if you join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Justin timberlake is negotiating to join the series of Disney plus call Ironheart as the great villain. This series will show the adventures of Riri williams interpreted by Dominique thorne that will be featured in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Now comes the most interesting detail, since in the comics the great villain of Ironheart is Doctor doom. And precisely that would be the character I could play Justin timberlake, which would be a real bombshell. But also, for some time it has been rumored that we will see Victor von doom in the aftermath of Black panther. Which means they want the actor / singer for a long-term role in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

This fits in very well with the work they are doing for the MCU.

So far we have seen Doctor doom in the cinema twice played by Julian McMahon Y Toby Kebbell. Both have had in common that they have faced The Fantastic Four and as we already know, in Marvel studios they try to get away from the stories of the sagas that we have seen before in theaters. Therefore, it would be a good idea for you to now introduce a Doctor doom different interpreted by Justin timberlake and who is facing Ironheart. Although you have to remember that in the comics he was in a redemption stage, so he could be something more than a simple villain and they could introduce the complex character that we have come to enjoy in Marvel.

Would you like Justin Timberlake to be Marvel Studios' Doctor Doom?