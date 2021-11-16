Justin Bieber’s official Instagram account shared the official poster for his tour. The concerts in Mexican territory and internationally next May 22 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, scheduled for May 23 in the capital of Jalisco and May 25 in Mexico City.

For his recital in Nuevo León, the stage will be the Monterrey Baseball Stadium, located at Av. Manuel L. Barragán, according to the information on its official website.

For its part, in Zapopan, Jalisco, it will be at the March 3 Stadium. For CDMX, the Canadian will conclude at the Foro Sol, located at Av. Viaducto Río de la Piedad.

So far the tickets have not gone on sale, although it has already been announced that they will be put on sale through the Super Boletos website, for the shows in Monterrey and Guadalajara, and on the Ticketmaster website for the Foro Sol in the Mexican capital.