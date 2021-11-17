Justin Bieber returns to Mexico with his Justice World Tour, here all the details about it!

As part of his world tour, Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber will visit Mexico and will give concerts in different cities of the country. It was through his personal Instagram that the Canadian released the exciting news. The interpreter of Peaches He will visit Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City to delight his Beliebers with his most iconic musical themes.

The Mexico tour will begin on May 22 in Monterrey, continue on May 23 in Guadalajara, Jalisco and end on May 25 in Mexico City. Justin revealed that there will be many surprises in his tour, like some special guests: Jaden, Eddie Benjamin, Harry Hudson and ¿Téo ?.

Mexico City

The official Ocesa account shared details of Bieber’s presentation in Mexico City. The show will take place at the Foro Sol and the presale for Citibanamex customers will take place on November 18 and 19.

Monterrey

The concert in Monterrey will be at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium, home of the Sultans, and tickets can be purchased through the Superboletos platform.

Guadalajara

In the case of Guadalajara, Justin will perform at the March Stadium of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, and passes for the event can also be obtained through Super Tickets.

