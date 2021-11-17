The Xiaomi 12 are getting closer and closer. Just a few days ago, the Mini model had been almost completely leaked through a poster that showed the price of the different configurations and their launch date. Now, It seems that this smartphone keeps going because it has obtained a certification in China.

The Xiaomi 12 mini would not be the only small mobile of the year

This is a very curious case, since the certifications are always filtered before the official poster of the device. Keep in mind that certifications are necessary to verify that it corresponds to a safe product and thus obtain the different permits for its distribution.

In the 3C certification some parts of the hardware of the device and the fast charging with which it is compatible are observed. In this case it seems that rumors confirm that it will mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a fast charging at 67 W.

The battery in this case was 4,200 mAh, so if it is confirmed, it is a device that will recharge in approximately half an hour.





Now, new information suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Mini will not be the only device with a small screen, but Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, would also be planning the launch of a device with a 6.3-inch screen.

Little else is known about this new Redmi, though it could be a reduced version of the K50, of which for a few weeks it seems that the rumors have been disappearing, although there are not many clues about it.

However, the key is time, so we will have to wait to find out which smartphone with a reduced screen It is the one that ends up on the market.

