Operators are betting everything on multichannel service and, above all, on what is offered through their applications. In fact, some have begun to charge for procedures that are not carried out through the application. Movistar has not reached that extreme, but it does want to channel as many things as possible through its My Movistar app. To give it a boost this Christmas season, it has launched a special promotion whereby just for using My Movistar you can win a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. We give you all the details after the jump.
My Movistar allows you manage your services at the moment how to consult the detail of your rates and services and your consumption. You can also access the detail of your invoices on screen or download in PDF. Another possibility is to choose or change your Fusion rate or manage your Movistar + TV Packages. There is no lack of technical support for you to solve the problems-breakdowns of your products or services or access to promotions and experiences.
Mi Movistar App or the private area of Mi Movistar web?
Either one will give you access to this special giveaway. The operator has confirmed that just for carrying out your online transactions you will be able to participate in the draw for 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. This is one of the last mobiles to hit the market with a price of 1,489 euros.
The operator has confirmed the managements that you can do to enter the draw are the following:
- High in Paperless Invoice
- Updating of means of contact
- Contact email
- Telephone contacts
- Billing Address
- Password recovery
- Line management
- PUK and IMEI query
- Voicemail
- Call forwarding
- Concealment of identity
- Missed calls and dictated messages
- Call and data roaming restriction
- Call restriction to 118XX, 905, 80X and premium SMS / messaging numbers
- Line blocking due to theft or loss
- Block all calls
- Block calls abroad
- Block calls to 118XX numbers
- Block calls to numbers 905, 80X
Every time you do one of these steps, a message will appear confirming that the management has been carried out correctly and that you can win a prize for this. That will take you to a form where you must complete your data. Until January 31, 2022 you can participate in the raffle. There will be 2 winners and 10 reservations in case the prizes cannot be awarded. The announcement will be made shortly after the promotional period ends.