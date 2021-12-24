My Movistar allows you manage your services at the moment how to consult the detail of your rates and services and your consumption. You can also access the detail of your invoices on screen or download in PDF. Another possibility is to choose or change your Fusion rate or manage your Movistar + TV Packages. There is no lack of technical support for you to solve the problems-breakdowns of your products or services or access to promotions and experiences.

Mi Movistar App or the private area of ​​Mi Movistar web?

Either one will give you access to this special giveaway. The operator has confirmed that just for carrying out your online transactions you will be able to participate in the draw for 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. This is one of the last mobiles to hit the market with a price of 1,489 euros.

The operator has confirmed the managements that you can do to enter the draw are the following: