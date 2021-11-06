There are barely a few weeks left and Christmas will come to homes around the world, a time to meet with family, friends, eat in abundance and, of course, have the best dances of the year, for that? Nothing better than enjoying Just Dance 2022, the new installment of the famous Ubisoft dance saga that will also help us get rid of those extra polvorones.

To dance!

This, becomes the thirteenth game of the franchise and the second to make it to the big Xbox Series X, once again giving the player the opportunity to dance to their favorite songs either using the Xbox Kinect (only on Xbox One) or the free app that was a revelation and a great help since its debut: Just Dance Controller, a simple application that turns our mobile into the command and movement sensor, as well as being the only way to play the title through the new generation of consoles. So, if you are one of those who return to Just Dance after many years, don’t worry, you only need your mobile to play with up to 5 more friends.

And what brings us back Just Dance 2022? As you already know, there are 3 game modes: Kids, so that the little ones in the house have a great time with special playlists and an adapted difficulty, Quick Play, for when you just want to dance without complications whatever song they play you and, obviously, the original mode Just dance, where we can access the complete list of songs and playlists.

This time, up to 40 songs added which include this year’s great hits such as ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo and Save Your Tears by The Weeknd and Arianna Grande, songs that the community was crying out for like Believer by Imagine Dragons and Chandelier by Sia, and even mythical dancefloor songs like GALA’s Freed from Desire. Songs for all tastes and audiences:

Baianá of ​​Bakermat.

Believer from Imagine Dragons.

Black Mamba by aespa.

BOOMBAYAH from Blackpink.

Boss Witch, a cover by Skarlett Klaw.

Build a B **** by Bella Poarch.

Buttons by The Pussycat Dolls ft. Snoop Dogg.

Chacarrón from El Chombo.

Chnadelier of Sia.

China by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J. Balvin.

Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello.

Flash Pose by Pabllo Vittar and Charli XCX.

Freed from Desire de GALA.

Meghan Trainor funk.

Girl Like Me by Black Eyed Peas and Shakira.

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.

Human of Sevdaliza.

I’m Outta Love by Anastacia.

Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

Jopping from SuperM.

Judas from Lady Gaga.

Last Friday Night by Katy Perry.

Ciara’s Level Up.

Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift.

Mood by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior.

Mr. Blue Sky, cover of The Sunlight Shakers.

My Way by Domino Saints.

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels, by Todrick Hall.

POP / STARS by K / DA, Madison Beer (G) I-DLE and Jaira Burns.

Poster Girl by Zara Larsson.

Rock Your Body by Justin Timberlake.

Run The World (Girls) by Beyoncé.

Save Your Tears Remix by The Weeknd and Arianna Grande.

Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat.

Stop Drop Roll by Ayo & Teo.

Sua Cara by Major Lazer ft. Anitta and Pabllo Vittar.

Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

You Can Dance by Chilly Gonzalez.

You Make Me Feel by Sylvester.

In addition, to this, different variants are added to the songs already mentioned, either in terms of their dance style, their theme or their difficulty, unlocking the extreme level only for those who want a real challenge.

Just Dance Unlimited, highly recommended.

Although if this comes to know us little by little we remember that the subscription service is still online Just dance unlimited, which comes to be the Netflix of songs in Just Dance, with an infinite catalog of up to more than 600 themes that are constantly increasing and in which many of past deliveries are included as well as exclusive tracks that we can only enjoy if we are subscribed. Hours and hours of fun guaranteed. But that’s not all, Ubisoft has a form on its website so that users can ask to add their favorite song to the service, so if you miss a specific song, it is very useful.

To finish talking about Just Dance Unlimited, say that it comes out at a price of € 24.99 per year, quite a reasonable figure if you are one of those who cannot miss dancing at any home party and, as a sample, when you buy Just Dance 2022 we automatically get one month subscription for free.

What does Just Dance 2022 have and what doesn’t?

At this point, it is time to talk about the game in question after this brief review. The delivery is fun, the themes are very well chosen and varied, perfect for all tastes. The different difficulties ensure hours of play and are adapted to the level of the player, each choreography is very well designed and the video clips are very original.

The company does not want to complicate, the formula works and continues to work when it comes to meeting your goal: entertain. Although some type of innovation is missing, being a title that is released annually can be somewhat repetitive. It is true that it has incentives such as records, rewards, daily and community challenges, but something newer could be added such as random modes to compete against other players in circumstances that are out of the ordinary or even classes. Just Dance goes a long way.

Despite this, I once again mention that in the end the game continues to fulfill its main purpose and that is the most important thing, we will see how the saga evolves later.