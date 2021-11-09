Talking about Millie Bobby Brown’s hair in Stranger Things could give us a thesis. And it is that since the first season in which the actress had to shave her head, there have been many styles that she has shown through the seasons.

Well, now that the fourth season is approaching, there are many questions we have, however, there is something that has not gone unnoticed by our beauty radar seeing the trailer of what awaits us.

And it is that in this new season in which we move back to the 80s, our protagonist, Eleven, sport a new look: a wavy mane with a bangs which now, like 40 years later, is an absolute trend.





And it is a short fringe, the kind we call baby bangs that they are one of the most popular at this time and that it is one of the most daring, although when it favors, it is a lot. In fact, he claims Jose Garcia by José García Peluqueros from Pamplona “This short fringe looks great on very soft faces, without too marked features, for example, oval and small round ones, since the other fringes shorten the face even more. They attract a lot of attention, something to keep in mind if we like to go unnoticed. We can wear it with a short bob or with a very long mane to further highlight the contrast between the two hair lengths. “





To comb it, we just have to follow the advice of Manuel Mon by Manuel Mon Estilistas de Oviedo, who comments that “Baby bangs are cut parades, layered and styled to the side with hair such as mullets, shaggys or bobs. This reinvention of the baby bang is very modern and suitable for oval and round faces.”





Of course, we could well say that Millie’s look is a younger and more carefree version of the one that Winona Ryder wears with longer bangs, but not without being curtain-type either.

Without a doubt, a choice that convinces and inspires us in equal measure.

Photos | Stranger things