This same year will arrive Jurassic World Evolution 2, the new installment of the management saga set in the Jurassic Park universe and run by Frontier Developments, a company completely specialized in the genre. Now Jurassic World Evolution 2 gives details on its new dinosaurs, biomes and more in the first development diary in which different members of the British company explain what new features have been introduced in the already successful Jurassic World Evolution formula and how they intend to improve it with alternative game modes and new details in all areas.

In the video that you can find just above these lines, we talk about biomes, with the great novelty of desert biome. Far from being an aesthetic change, this biome will be affected by its climate and will have unique meteorological events, such as the sand storms. The trailer also discusses some of the new dinosaurs that will be incorporated into Jurassic World Evolution 2, including some avian dinosaurs that will bring playable novelties of all kinds to the experience. In terms of gameplay, now the incubation and hatching of eggs It should be carried out by scientists, whom you will have to hire and manage to do their job well.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have larger maps than its first installment

Finally, this first Frontier Developments video game development diary talks about the four game modes with which the work will start: Campaign, Challenge, Sandbox and the new Chaos Theory, which will immerse us in different hypothetical situations from the movies and we will have to manage to get ahead in the best possible way. Remember that Jurassic World Evolution 2 will come to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms later this year 2021, on a date yet to be finalized. It should be noted that the first installment of the saga is available at Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to subscribers of the service.