More and more details are emerging about the next dinosaur installment that promises to be a sequel to volume and spine, Jurassic World Evolution 2. Recently, the developers of the title have delivered new and curious details about its Sandbox and challenge modes, that will be present again in this installment, but in a more vitaminized way.

Through the official forum of the game, Frontier Developments delivered new details focused on its Sandbox and Challenge modes. Among the improvements that we have already seen such as much larger maps, better interactions with dinosaurs and new biomes, now the previously said vitaminized modes are added, which they will have new systems and more depth.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 delivers new details about its Sandbox and challenge modes

As for the challenge mode, four difficulty levels will be added, and each of these difficulties will be unlocked by reaching a certain number of stars in the previous difficulty. Together, they will now have certain conditions, which will vary according to the difficulty we are playing, such as reducing the maximum number of dinosaurs allowed in your park, etc. Jens Erik, Senior Community Manager has said the following (translated): “The conditions, the maps and what you have available to achieve are different for each level, and you decide how to achieve a five-star rating.”

In addition, he detailed that “These Challenge Mode missions will have a global location and context that will make them really fun to play. They are not tied to the main narrative of the game, so each can be played in isolation; Plus, you’ll get unique species cosmetic unlocks for earning 5 stars on different difficulties, so there are plenty of reasons to take up the challenge! ”

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have larger maps than its first installment

As for the Sandbox mode of Jurassic World Evolution 2, it will retain the base experience of the previous installment, but will include some new elements such as maps available in challenge mode and chaos theory. Players will also be able to make use of the revised terrain system, in order to build a nature reserve-style park.

Without a doubt, great features that will make both fans of the saga and new players very happy. There is still much to know about Jurassic World Evolution 2, whose Launch is scheduled for this year on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1TB, NVMe Solid State Drive (STJR1000400) PROBLEM-FREE PLAYABILITY: Card designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or expansion card without compromising graphics, latency, load time, or frame rate

HIGH CAPACITY: 1 TB of storage to increase the overall capacity of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; thanks to it, you can collect thousands of games on four generations of Xbox without compromising performance

EXCLUSIVE FOR XBOX: The storage expansion card compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments and a more immersive gaming experience

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.