After so many months in silence. Colin Trevorrow released the latest details on Jurassic World: Dominion.

She is alive! Jurassic World: Dominion appeared on social media, after staying silent for several months. As expected, the film also suffered the consequences of the pandemic, as it happened with other film productions. For this reason, for a long time nothing was known about the film … until today. Through his social networks, Colin Trevorrow shared an important message for fans of the franchise.

The pandemic complicated the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion. However, Colin Trevorrow struggled to continue working with his team. In this way, the film became one of the first blockbusters to return to filming in the United Kingdom, where they had to spend a lot of money on security protocols. After intense filming work, the film still had a lot to do.

She is ready!

Finally, the third film in the franchise, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to hit theaters soon. Through his social networks, the director revealed that the film is finally complete, after a long work in post-production. “Last night we put the final touch of reviewing the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our sound mix for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. She is alive!”, commented.

Fans are eager to see Jurassic World: Dominion. This installment will bring back Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, three interpreters who will pay tribute to the beginning of the saga, Jurassic Park. “Laura, Sam and Jeff are as much a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are in terms of screen time, in terms of their importance in the story, everything,” revealed the director. The film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, but its start has already been leaked.