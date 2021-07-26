Summer continues to advance but that is not why we are going to run out premieres and news on video on demand platforms, much less on Netflix. And it is that the North American company arrives with a new twenty titles for all the tastes in the next seven days. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, which runs from July 26 to August 1, 2021. We recommend two of these new contents before giving way to the complete list so that you do not lose sight of any of them.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Full Speed) (Season 3) – July 27

The outstanding series German Netflix original How to sell drugs online is about to return with a third season to the delight of its fans. The series tells us about a teenager who, to impress his ex-girlfriend, start selling drugs online and it ends up becoming one of the largest drug traffickers in all of Europe.

Moon – August 1

In 2009, Moon generated a great impact within the british indie. And it is that in a film starring Sam Rockwell and directed by Duncan Jones (Warcraft: The origin, Mute, Source Code) we are told about an astronaut who passes three years alone on a lunar missionBut when his contract is about to expire, he discovers a terrible secret that particularly affects him.

All this week’s premieres on Netflix